EVPL East extends closure for sewer work

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s east branch will be closed longer than originally anticipated.

Officials with EVPL East say the library will now be closed until next Monday for necessary sewer and plumbing work. They had initially hoped the Chandler Avenue branch would reopen Saturday.

Library users can continue using the seven other locations during this closure or use the digital collection available at evpl.org.

EVPL officials will provide updates if the closure needs to be extended again.