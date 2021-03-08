EVPL extending in-person services at all locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Beginning next Monday, all Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations will be extending their hours for in-person services.

The public can visit EVPL locations Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

EVPL to Go will also continue at all locations, operating Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Meeting rooms and study rooms are still closed to the community and staff. Library visitors must also continue to wear a face covering.

