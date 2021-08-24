EVPL holds public input meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Public Library held the first of a series of public input meetings on Tuesday.
People were encouraged to talk about changes they’d like to see in the library system in both the buildings and the programs offered at the library in the future. There will be seven other sessions where the public can give suggestions or can submit comments through a survey on the library’s website.
The dates and locations include:
- EVPL Central: August 25, 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.
- EVPL West: August 25, 11:00 am – 12:00 p.m.
- EVPL East: August 25, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
- EVPL Oaklyn: August 25, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
- EVPL McCollough: August 25, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Dream Center: August 25, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- EVPL North Park: August 26, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.