EVPL invites public to learn more about their facilities master plan

EVANSVILE, Ind – MKM architecture + design, in partnership with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, invite the community to discuss the EVPL Facilities Master Plan and provide final input.

MKM previously conducted community sessions to gather feedback on the community’s needs, wants, and aspirations for the future of EVPL’s facilities. Engineers and architect have toured EVPL facilities to collect information.

“As we move forward in the EVPL Facilities Master Plan process, our top priority remains listening to the community,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said. “This plan will shape EVPL for the next five to twenty years, and we aim for the plan to align with our community’s vision for the future.”

There are four sessions the public are invited to attend: