EVPL is partnering with AARP to provide tax aide sessions

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is once again partnering with AARP to provide tax aide sessions from February 15 through April 9, by appointment only.

Appointments can be made beginning February 8 at 9:00 a.m. online at evpl.org/events or by calling 812.428.8200. There will be no walk-in appointments this year.

Reminders for those attending an AARP Tax Aide session:

Please arrive at the time for which you are registered. Failure to be on time may affect the tax preparer’s ability to assist with your taxes.

If you are filing with a spouse/partner, only one of you needs to register.

If you are filing taxes for 2019 and 2020, you will need to make two appointments, preferably back-to-back.

Masks must be worn while inside the building

Make sure you have all of your tax documents with you. AARP has a list of documents needed for tax aide services.

You will be asked to leave your papers and documents (original or copies) with the tax preparers and will be given time to return for pick up later on the same day of your appointment

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)