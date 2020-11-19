EVPL moving to curbside service only

The community is invited to public presentations by the final three candidates for the CEO-Director position of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. (Logo courtesy evpl.org)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is returning to curbside only service next week, beginning on Monday. The move comes just over a week after the library began offering limited in-person services.

EVPL To Go, the library’s curbside pickup service, is available at all locations, except EVPL East due to ongoing construction, operating from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday through Saturday.

In addition to EVPL To Go, there are several other services offered by the library:

EVPL Recommends: A personalized recommendation service to virtually browse the library.

Book-A-Librarian: Get personalized reference or technical assistance.

AskEVPL: Chat with an EVPL team member to get quick help.

EVPL’s Business Central: Create a resume, practice interview skills, and connect with resources for small business owners.

EVPL’s Education Central: Find trusted resources for students, teachers, and educators.

