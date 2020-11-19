EVPL moving to curbside service only

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is returning to curbside only service next week, beginning on Monday. The move comes just over a week after the library began offering limited in-person services.
EVPL To Go, the library’s curbside pickup service, is available at all locations, except EVPL East due to ongoing construction, operating from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday through Saturday.
In addition to EVPL To Go, there are several other services offered by the library:
- EVPL Recommends: A personalized recommendation service to virtually browse the library.
- Book-A-Librarian: Get personalized reference or technical assistance.
- AskEVPL: Chat with an EVPL team member to get quick help.
- EVPL’s Business Central: Create a resume, practice interview skills, and connect with resources for small business owners.
- EVPL’s Education Central: Find trusted resources for students, teachers, and educators.
(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)
