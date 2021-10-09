EVPL names new Chief Operating Officer – Assistant Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library announced Heather McNabb has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer – Assistant Director. Prior to accepting the position, Heather McNabb was EVPL’s Engagement and Experience Officer.



“Heather’s education, experience, and energy set her apart from other candidates,” said

EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “We are thrilled to have her in this position where

she will be charged with leading the staff to shape the future of our library system.”



Officials with the EVPL say that they had a nationwide search to fill the position. They added that McNabb’s first day in this new role was Monday, September 20.

