EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Central Library is the new home of a mural created by local artist Jerry Baum.

EVPL says the watercolor mural from 1989, titled “Evansville – On the Riverfront,” represents a slice of life from Evansville’s waterfront history. The work was previously displayed at Evansville Regional Airport.

EVPL says Baum has been a professional watercolor artist for over 55 years. He has held shows nationwide and in countries such as Bolivia and Germany, donating the proceeds from much of his work to religious, educational and humanitarian causes. He holds workshops, classes and sends some of his artwork to various local, national and international exhibitions. He has created an estimated 14,000 works during his career.

“We are thrilled to be the new home of this work of art that showcases the beauty of our city,” said EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “We hope library users of all generations may reflect on the mural and discuss the past, present, and future of our community.”