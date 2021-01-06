EVPL to offer Storytime To Go kits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Besides books and movies, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is about to begin giving another library resource to families.

Storytime To Go kits contain several common Storytime components including a shaker egg, a scarf, a beanbag, and bubbles, as well as a resource guide and songs. The kits will be available beginning January 11.

“EVPL’s Storytimes are designed to provide a foundation for a child’s early literacy development,” said Lauren VosWanner, EVPL Oaklyn Assistant Experience Manager. “With the Storytime To Go kits, little ones can explore reading, singing, talking, writing, and playing with their adult on their own schedule.”

Kits will be available at all eight EVPL locations and can be picked up through EVPL To Go, the contactless curbside pickup service, while supplies last. Kits will be limited to one per family and EVPL plans to replenish them throughout the year.

More information about Storytime To Go and several digital Storytimes are available by clicking here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)