HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Oaklyn branch is holding an event to engage young readers and animal lovers alike.

The “Paws for Tales” will be held on Friday, September 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will give children the opportunity to read to the Library’s therapy dog, Nugget.

The program is intended for children of all ages to practice their confidence and literacy skills by taking turns reading aloud to a therapy dog.

To learn more about this event, and other happenings at the EVPL, visit their website here.