EVPL offering limited in-person services, curbside service

The community is invited to public presentations by the final three candidates for the CEO-Director position of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. (Logo courtesy evpl.org)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Beginning Monday, in continuation of their phased reopening plan, all Evansville Vanderburgh Public library locations will have limited in-person services, except EVPL East due to still undergoing construction.

The public may visit EVPL locations Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plexiglass has been placed in high traffic interaction areas, including circulation and information desks. Reminders to keep your distance have been put in place throughout library locations. Furniture has been rearranged, and computer stations have been shifted to ensure social distancing and will be disinfected regularly. Meeting and study rooms will remain closed.

EVPL To Go, will continue at all locations, except EVPL East, operating Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are also several digital and virtual resources offered by the library:

EVPL Recommends: A personalized recommendation service to virtually browse the library.

Book-A-Librarian: Get personalized reference or technical assistance.

AskEVPL: Chat with an EVPL team member to get quick help.

EVPL’s Business Central: Create a resume, practice interview skills, and connect with resources for small business owners.

EVPL’s Education Central: Find trusted resources for students, teachers, and educators.

EVPL’s Digital Collection: Includes thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV shows, music, and more.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: