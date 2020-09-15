EVPL offering online resources for students, teachers

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has added several new resources to supplement existing resources, available through digital and in-person experiences.

Students can receive homework help, essay review, and one-on-one tutoring with EVPL’s subscription to Tutor.com. There are several practice tests for the SAT, ACT, GRE, Citizenship Test, HSE, and more. Students can also borrow educational eBooks and digital resources by utilizing TumbleBooksLibrary, TumbleMath, and TeenBookCloud.

Educators can access lesson plans, activities, and guides through several EVPL resources.

LearningExpress Library, presented by the Indiana State Library, has a variety of tests, tutorials, and eBooks for students of all ages. There are also resources available for Spanish speakers.

The Indiana eLearning Lab is built for homeschooling families. Educators can find personalized lesson plans, resources, and weekly eLearning webinars through the eLearning Lab.

A recent digital resource added to the EVPL collection is Kanopy, an on-demand streaming video platform that offers films and documentaries. All Kanopy content is licensed for viewing in classrooms and for educational purposes.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 15, 2020)

