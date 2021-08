The community is invited to public presentations by the final three candidates for the CEO-Director position of Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. (Logo courtesy evpl.org)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Masks are now required for all guests at the Evansville Vanderburgh Library.

Library officials say they are still offering curbside pickup service at all locations.

Officials say that masks are mandatory for all eight locations.