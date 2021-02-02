EVPL resuming limited in-person services, continuing contactless services

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Public Library is planning on bringing back limited in-person services starting February 15.

EVPL has plexiglass in high traffic interaction areas, including the circulation and information desks, as well as distancing reminders placed throughout library locations. Furniture has been rearranged and computer stations have been altered to ensure social distancing and will be regularly disinfected.

Meeting rooms and study rooms are still closed, and those visiting the library must wear a face covering.

For those who wish to continue contactless services, the library has thousands of eMaterials in its collection and will continue curbside pickup for physical materials.

EVPL locations are open to the public Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EVPL To Go will also continue at all locations, operating Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to EVPL To Go and limited in-person hours, the library also offers several other digital and virtual resources:

EVPL Digital Programs: A wide range of Storytimes, Tutorials & DIYs, Book Discussions, and more.

EVPL Recommends: A personalized recommendation service to virtually browse the library.

Book-A-Librarian: Get personalized reference or technical assistance.

AskEVPL: Chat with an EVPL team member to get quick help.

EVPL’s Business Central: Create a resume, practice interview skills, and connect with resources for small business owners.

EVPL’s Education Central: Find trusted resources for students, teachers, and educators.

EVPL’s digital collection, which includes eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV shows, music, and more, is available 24/7.

Visit evpl.org for more information.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)