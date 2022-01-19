EVPL starts up “Hearts for Heroes” to honor frontline pandemic workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) wants the community to thank those who have been on the frontline of the pandemic with the library’s newest program, which is Hearts for Heroes.

According to a press release sent out by EVPL, Hearts for Heroes, a continuation of EVPL’s annual Valentines for Veterans, offers community members the opportunity to write a valentine with a message of thanks, encouragement, or support for those individuals that have been on the frontline during the pandemic. “We appreciate all those who have been tirelessly working to care for our community during these challenging last two years,” said EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “Hearts for Heroes offers the opportunity to recognize the sacrifice, service, and resilience of our local heroes.”

According to a press release sent out by EVPL, valentines are available at any of the eight EVPL locations and on this website. The cards should be returned to the Hearts for Heroes mailboxes at any of the eight EVPL locations no later than February 9.