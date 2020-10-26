EVPL Stringtown closed for deep cleaning

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Beginning Monday, the Evansville Vanderburg Public Library on Stringtown will be closed with no library services, including curbside pickup.
An EVPL team member has tested positive for the coronavirus. That individual has not been to work since Thursday.
The library will be closed for deep cleaning, per new CDC guidelines, and will reopen November 9.
Library users with holds will be contacted about moving them to another location, and anyone needing to return books or other materials can drop them off at another EVPL location.
(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)
