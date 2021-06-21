EVPL Summer Book Sale returning this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation’s has announced the return of its annual Summer Book Sale at Washington Square Mall. The book sale will be on August 7 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and August 8 from noon to 3 p.m.

Thousands of items, including books, movies, and CDs, will be available for purchase from $0.50 – $2.00. The sale will be cash only. All proceeds from this sale are used to support library programs and services, emerging technologies, collections, staff engagement, and special library projects and initiatives.

The Fall Mini Book Sale will be at EVPL Central on November 13 and 14.