EVPL to hold meetings for public input

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be holding a series of sessions for community members to share their input on ideas for the future for the library.

“Hearing from our community members – EVPL users and non-library users – is of the utmost importance as we plan for the future of our library system,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said. “Community feedback gathered during these sessions will be critical in forming our plan that will shape EVPL for the next five to twenty years.”

There are eight sessions the public are invited to attend. Sessions will be held across Evansville at most of the library’s branches.

The dates and locations include:

EVPL Red Bank: August 24, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

EVPL Central: August 25, 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

EVPL West: August 25, 11:00 am – 12:00 p.m.

EVPL East: August 25, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

EVPL Oaklyn: August 25, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

EVPL McCollough: August 25, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Dream Center: August 25, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

EVPL North Park: August 26, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Those who are unable to attend the sessions may share their thoughts in an online survey. For more information, visit evpl.org.