HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Season of Sharing initiative will include a virtual blood donation drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross.

The SleevesUp: Virtual Blood Donation Drive will run from October 15 to October 28. The community is encouraged to pledge to donate blood, with a goal of 40 donations. Donations may be pledged online and then made at any time and location convenient during the duration of the campaign.

For more information, visit EVPL’s website.