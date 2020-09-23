EVPL to kickoff Fall Reading Challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As fall approaches and temperatures drop, there’s nothing like settling in and getting cozy with a good book.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in the Fall Reading Challenge, which begins on Oct. 3.

The challenge will run through Nov. 14.

Readers will log hours read by utilizing EVPL’s Beanstack or by calling 812-428-8232 to record hours read.

Participants will be grouped by age and three grand prize winners from each age group — children (0-12), teens (13-17) and adults (18+) — will be randomly drawn at the end of the challenge.

Readers must have read for one hour, or five books for those in the children’s group, to earn a badge and be entered into the grand prize drawing.

The more badges earned, the more chances the reader has to win.

The challenge will conclude for readers after 10 hours read or 10 badges earned.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)