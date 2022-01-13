EVPL to reveal final master plan for improvements

VANDERBURGHCO, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will present its final recommendations for improvements across its branches.

Last summer the EVPL and MKM Architecture and Design partnered to assess the needs of all eight locations. The firm completed its initial plan back in November.

Some areas of concern included signage, outdoor wi-fi access and ADA accessibility.

After receiving feedback. the firm refined their recommendations.

The final master plan will be revealed at 6 p.m. Thursday at EVPL Central downtown.