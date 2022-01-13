EVPL unveils future recommendations for master plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – People in Evansville got a chance on Thursday to see and hear the final recommendations for the public library’s master facilities plan.

The plan includes addressing some immediate needs like the heating and cooling system at Central Library. Library officials say they have appreciated the community’s involvement throughout the process.

Thursday night’s presentation will not necessarily be the final plan as the board and library members work to figure out the future of the library system.