HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced a new program in partnership with the University of Southern Indiana for students interested in a career in elementary education.

The Academy of Future Educators is a half day program housed at Reitz High School open to high school students in Evansville and the surrounding area. According to a release, the program offers students the chance to experience a complete a minimum of 18 hours of college credit, complete freshmen education coursework and gain classroom experience.

Students who enroll are required to have a minimum GPA of 2.75 in high school courses, two letters of recommendation and provide an essay outlining why they would be like to become an elementary teacher and participate in the program. For more information, including how to enroll, visit the EVSC website.