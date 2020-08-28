EVSC announces changes in protocols

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thursday was the first day of classes for all students in EVSC schools.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith says it all went very smoothly and school officials also announced changes in protocols per CDC guidelines.

The first involves screening your child before school body aches or runny, stuffy noses are no longer symptoms to stay home.

Also, a change to rules regarding close contact with an infected person: within six feet for 15 minutes still applies – but the time can be cumulative throughout the day.

Thursday’s full EVSC update can be viewed below.

COVID-19 update with Vanderburgh County Health Department discussing changes from the CDC on screening guidance for parents as well as a new state color coding system to track positive cases in Indiana counties. https://t.co/z43KLzHca1 — EVSC (@EVSC1) August 27, 2020

