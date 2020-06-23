EVSC announces planned options for next school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced three options for the 2020-2021 school year.

Option A: Learning at School – The default option is our traditional “brick and mortar” school building in person setting adjusted for the actions that limit the spread of COVID-19.

Option B: Remote – a temporary setting that is connected to one’s school/teachers. This setting offers flexibility for those students who need a temporary option to continue learning at home before returning to Option A.

Option C: Virtual Academy – semester/year-long enrollment in our nationally renowned virtual academy.

Parents will be asked to confirm if they choose to utilize Option B or C the week of July 6-10.



“We’re not looking at A/B alternating schedules because that’s too difficult for families to plan around with work schedules so we felt like schools play such a vital role in families getting back to work and functioning with some normalcy that we needed to let people know now,” said Jason Woebkenberg with the EVSC.

Woebkenberg tells Eyewitness News things are subject to change as they are still six weeks out from returning to school on August 5th. Woebkenberg says they have over 22,000 students and 3,400 employees. Woebkenberg says a parent survey will be sent out in a couple of weeks to see where families are at right now. They are also scheduling a Facebook Live event where Superintendent Dr. David Smith will answer questions from parents.



As the plan stands now, Smith says lunchtime and bus rides as we know them now will not exist moving forward.

“Students will either bring their lunch or they will get a grab and go lunch and will either socially distance in the classroom or outside if the weather is appropriate,” said Smith. For bus rides, Smith says no more than two students will be allowed in the same seat and students must wear a mask in order to ride the bus.



“We really are hopeful that with these quality options and the work that’s taking place that families are going to feel comfortable with one of those options,” said Woebkenberg.

Moving forward, Woebkenberg adds they plan to update the community on a weekly basis to keep them informed on their plans to reopen.

