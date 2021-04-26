EVSC approves bonus for teachers, residents complain about masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A $1,000 bonus will soon be on its way to all Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation employees.

The school board approved the money Monday. School employees should receive the checks at the end of May, but contract bus drivers will not receive the money.

COVID-19 was also part of the comment period.

A few residents took to the podium complaining about students having to wear masks and about plans to administer the coronavirus vaccine at high schools.

“Why are schools administering drugs? Schools are not health clinics. Critical health decisions for children should be made between parents and [a] physician. What if a death or serious reaction happened? Would schools assume responsibility?” one person said.

Ascension Saint Vincent and Deaconess health professionals will assist the EVSC in administering the vaccine to students who choose to take the shot with a parent’s permission.

Masks are still required in schools as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s guidelines.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)