HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Today, August 7, is back to school day for thousands of students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. As has been the case for the past several years the beginning of the new year will have a staggered start.

Students whose last name begins with “A” through “J” will attend class today and tomorrow, while students whose last names begin with a “K” through “Z” will attend classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first day that all students will attend classes together will be on Friday August 11.