EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was taken into custody early Saturday morning after investigators believe she was aware of drug distribution at Lamasco Bar.

Before 2019, a police detective says they assisted on an overdose case that led to information that an employee of Lamasco Bar was possibly involved and often sold heroin, marijuana, cocaine and pills at both Sportsman’s Grille & Billiards as well as Lamasco Bar on W Franklin St.

According to an affidavit, numerous tips and confidential sources pointed towards other Lamasco employees being involved. The affidavit states that one of those sources told police they knew of “bathroom business” inside Lamasco Bar, in which employees and patrons would use and distribute drugs.

Police say they also learned that the owner of Lamasco Bar, Amy Word, was involved and using drugs inside the bar. Word happens to also be an EVSC Board Member.

Evansville Police said it became apparent that those employees of Lamasco Bar were all associated with the drug distribution. One of those employees, Jourdan Dabbs, was arrested earlier this year.

While listening to a jail phone call between Dabbs and Amy Word, police say that Dabbs mentions that he knew about a safe and told Word to get rid of whatever was in the safe. An affidavit states that Word became angry and started yelling and swearing at Dabbs. Police claim she said that the only thing in the safe was her money and somebody’s “dope”.

Police say between March and June, a confidential informant was invited to a party at Amy Word’s home. According to an affidavit, the informant told police that Word and two others were already inside and using cocaine when they arrived. EPD states that several informants said that Word knows about the distribution and use of controlled substances within the bar and parking lot, as well as partakes in those activities on a regular basis.

The EPD affidavit states that several confidential informants said they used to sell cocaine to Word, and stated that her drug habit had worsened. This allegedly caused disturbances inside the bar. Police say the informants told them that Word became short tempered, aggressive and careless, causing many employees to save photos and videos that showed Word’s erratic behavior and using cocaine. One of the videos mentioned is said, by two informants, to show Word with her face in a pile of cocaine in the upstairs apartment of Lamasco Bar.

The affidavit states some of the informants told police that Word would have someone take $250 – $280 out of the bar’s petty cash fund to purchase a “ball” of cocaine from an employee, which would be distributed amongst employees and whoever stayed after the bar closed. They told police this happened on multiple occasions.

Detectives say they also observed dealing and usage of controlled substances in the parking lot and inside Lamasco Bar. Officials say this happened nearly every day of the week, including occasions Word was present.

Amy Word was arrested earlier Saturday morning and charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance. She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, but has since been released on bond. Other people allegedly involved were also arrested in the investigation.

We reached out to EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg and he gave us the following statement:

“Our trustees have ben made aware of the arrest of a board member. No additional details have been provided to us at this time.” — Jason Woebkenberg