EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The EVSC Board member arrested over the weekend during a drug investigation at Lamasco’s Bar has released a statement on Facebook to give her side of the story. Amy Word was arrested on Saturday morning and charged with maintaining a common nuisance after a traffic stop by detectives with the Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force. She was released on bond.

According to an affidavit, numerous tips and confidential sources pointed towards other Lamasco employees being involved. The affidavit states that one of those sources told police they knew of “bathroom business” inside Lamasco Bar, in which employees and patrons would use and distribute drugs. Word, who owns the bar, said in her statement that the no drugs, money or firearms were found in Lamasco bar.

Word also said that she did not say that drugs were being kept in the safe at Lamasco. According to an affidavit, police say they listened as Word was told to get rid of the contents of the safe in a jail phone call, and she became angry and said it contained “someone’s “dope”” and her money.

Word also said that she will not be making any further statements, and will have the matter heard in a court of law and not the media or public opinion. You can view Word’s full statement below: