EVSC Board member to run unopposed

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Karen Ragland is all but guaranteed to win reelection after she was the only one to file to run for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board seat in District 1.

The deadline to file came and went at noon Friday. The race for the board seat in District 3 is more crowded, where two seats are up for reelection. Incumbents Terry Gamblin and Jeff Worthington have both filed for reelection while retired teacher Ruth Baize and businesswoman Amy Word have also filed for those seats.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 21, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: