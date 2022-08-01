EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC Board Member Amy Word was taken into custody over the weekend after an investigation revealed alleged drug activity at a bar she owned. Later that afternoon, she was asked to resign from the board.

Two days later, EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer made another comment in regards to this incident. An EVSC spokesperson provided us the following statement on behalf of President Kiefer:

“Trustee Word and I had a conversation earlier today. I anticipate additional information will be available in the near future.”

Word’s initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3 at 9:00 a.m. You can learn more about this case by clicking here.

UP NEXT: Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City