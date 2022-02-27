EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In downtown Evansville, EVSC Honors Band, Orchestra and Choir conducted combined rehearsals at the Victory Theatre Sunday.

This was the first set of rehearsals to feature the entire ensemble together for the first time since the pandemic. The student body represents five EVSC high schools and some students are from local middle schools.

The EVSC Director of Fine Arts says the build-up to this rehearsal has been exciting for both the students and staff.

“Well, this group last week went on tour. We got to visit Ohio State University, and each of the separate groups worked with their faculty over there,” says Dwight Emmert. “So it was a great trip and of course just coming out of COVID and being able to get on a bus, we had 4 charter buses with 170 kids was just –actually, it was emotional getting to leave town and knowing we’re really getting to do this and the kids had a blast learning so much from their faculty.”

Sunday’s rehearsals come ahead of a performance Tuesday night that will be free and open to the public. The arts council provided funding for the use of Victory Theatre.