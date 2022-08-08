EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street.

The school board president asked Word to resign last week, but instead we’re told she agreed to a leave of absence. Police say Word, who also owns Lamasco Bar on Franklin, was aware of drug activity at the bar.

She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance. Police say no drugs were found on her during the arrest and she has since been released from jail.

Word posted on social media today saying she has also passed two drug tests. Law enforcement agencies say at least twenty-five people have been arrested in this investigation.

