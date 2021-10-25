EVSC discusses teacher pay raises

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The EVSC discussed the details of their teacher contracts on Monday night.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith said that this is the best potential pay raise that they have seen in 15 years. If approved, over the next two years, the EVSC will collectively add $9 million to their teacher salaries. The new salary range would bump up the base pay from $38,000 to $40,000 per year.

The EVSC also updated the maximum amount of sick days teachers can be paid out for at retirement, increasing from 183 days to 198. The new agreement will be voted on by the board on November 8.