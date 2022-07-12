EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Anna M. Ennis has confirmed she will not be running for re-election to the EVSC Board of School Trustees.

“After a productive and informative four-year term as a Trustee with the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation Board of School Trustees, I will stand aside and not seek re-election to allow additional citizens the opportunity to serve.” Said Ennis in her email to Dr. Smith and President Kiefer.

Ennis said after weighing the decision for months and finally making up her mind last month, she felt as if it was time to step aside for someone else. Ennis reflected, “It has been a fascinating and productive four years. My 14-year journey promoting public education — culminating with this service — has been an honor.”

Ennis said she plans to keep supporting public education as well as EVSC in the future, and wants to find new ways her volunteer service may benefit the community.