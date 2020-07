VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has extended its summer lunch program into August.

Meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following dates:

July 27

July 29

July 31

August 3

August 5

Locations can be found below.

