EVSC football stadiums get revamped bleachers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Football season is coming up and fans and players at three EVSC stadiums will have renovated bleachers.

Stadium seating at Bosse, Central and Reitz has been cleaned, repaired, and given a fresh paint job just in time for the fall.

“I think the Southern Indiana community is going to be extremely excited. Obviously these venues are beautiful and to come in and watch the kids going through all that they have with COVID and those issues and being able to come and enjoy a game and a lot of space so we will be able to social distance in a brand new beautiful looking renovated stadium,” Andy Owen, EVSC director of athletics, said.

Owen says the renovations costs over $1 million.

Maintenance crews were able to work fast while students were out of school during the pandemic.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)