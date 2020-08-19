EVSC football venues to be limited to 500 tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) There will be a limit to how many fans can watch high school football games at EVSC venues. The school corporation says they are selling 500 tickets, half for home, and half for away.

Fans attending games at stadiums like the Reitz Bowl will have to wear masks at all times except when eating. They will also have to social distance from other family units. Stadium seating at Bosse, Central and Reitz has been cleaned, repaired, and given a fresh paint job just in time for the fall.

Varsity football tickets are pre-sale only. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Soccer, volleyball and cross country will be limited to 250 tickets. Golf is left up to each course.

Students in the EVSC returned to class on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

(This story was originally published on August 19, 2020)

