EVSC Foundation accepting 2020 Hall of Fame nominations

VANDERBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Nominations for the EVSC Foundation’s 2020 Hall of Fame are now being accepted.

The Hall of Fame is a biennial award, honoring people who have made positive impacts on public education in the Evansville area. Those selected are meant to inspire EVSC students to seek excellence in their own education and careers, and highlight the importance of service to the community.

The deadline to nominate someone for the 2020 Class is October 30. To submit a nomination, visit the EVSC’s website.

(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)

