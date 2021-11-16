EVSC Foundation and Public Education Foundation announce merger

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The EVSC Foundation and Public Education Foundation are joining forces to have a more profound impact on public education in Evansville.

The newly unified organization will operate under the EVSC Foundation name. The Board of Directors for both foundations have also merged and will work together once the merger is final. Officials say this will benefit the Evansville community in ways the organizations couldn’t do by themselves.

“Our combined expertise, resources, and complementary capabilities will help us focus on what we both think is most important: students, educators, and schools,” said Jeffrey Berger, Chair of the EVSC Foundation Board of Directors.

All programs will remain when the merger is complete including the summer musical. The merger will be official on January 1, 2022.