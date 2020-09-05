EVSC Foundation, Baskin Robbins teaming up for clothing resource

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The EVSC Foundation and the Baskin Robbins location on Green River Rd. are teaming up for Hangers, a clothing resource for EVSC students.

Out of concern for the safety of students, families, and fans, Hangers will not host a live event in 2020 but “Scoopers” are supporting in other ways including creative social media posts, placing “tip jars” in local businesses, and promoting purchasing ice cream from the Baskin Robbins location on Green River Rd.

A percentage of all sales between Sunday and Friday will go towards clothing students in need. Donations may also be given online. More information on the program may also be found on the Hangers Facebook page.

