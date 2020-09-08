EVSC Foundations’ Hangers to Host 9th Annual Scooping for Students Fundraiser Virtually

(WEHT)- EVSC Foundation and Baskin Robbins on Green River Road are teaming up with more than 40 teams of “scoopers” – including Ron Rhodes and Joe Bird from Eyewitness News Daybreak – to raise funds for Hangers, the clothing resource for EVSC students.
For the safety of students, families and fans, Hangers is not hosting a live event this year; however, there are other ways to support the cause. Scoopers are challenging each other with creative social media posts, placing “tip jars” at local businesses, and promoting the purchase of ice cream at Baskin Robbins. In turn, Baskin Robbins (Green River Rd. location only) will give back a percentage of all purchases to clothe students in need starting Sunday (09/06) and running through Friday (09/11). Donations are also being accepted online at evscfoundation.org/give-today/.
“We are not going to let the move from in-person to virtual slow us down,” said Maureen Barton, EVSC Foundation Executive Director. “Just the opposite. When life hands us lemons, we make lemonade! Representatives from Vectren, ERA, United Fidelity Bank, EVSC, Alpha Laser, Berry Global, and more have already set the bar high by challenging our community on social media to get involved.
And the impact is substantial—from $8 (covers the cost of a hygiene packet with toothbrush, toothpaste, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and deodorant) all the way up to $150 (covers seven days of clothes, including 5 uniform outfits, two “everyday” outfits, socks, shoes, and a winter coat). There are not too many school community clothing centers in the Midwest where over 3,000 students are clothed every year. Hangers is here today and will be tomorrow because of our generous community. From gently-used clothing donations to financial gifts, our community is the backbone of this invaluable resource.”
This year’s “Scoopers” include:
Team Eyewitness News- Joe Bird and Ron Rhodes
Andre Thomas
Team Ascension St. Vincent
Team Berry Global
Bert Wheat
Bill Schirmer
Billy Bolin
Brad Ellsworth
Carrie Morton
Clint Hoskins
Courtney Johnson
DeAndre Wilson
Team Evansville Fire Department
Team First Christian Church
Jeff Dierlam
Jeffrey Berger
Kat Mykals
1053 WJLT
Lisa Shanks
Team Macys
Mike Barker
Neil Chapman
Patricia Johnson
Pat Shoulders
Phillip Smith
Rick Cameron
Ryan Merriwether
Ryan O’Bryan
Scott Evernham
Team Shoe Carnival
Steve Hoover
Team Alpha Laser
Team Best in the West
Team Branson-Bopp
Team FC Tucker
Team Highland
Team Huff
Toni Hamilton
Travis Sams
Team Tri State Community Clinics
Team YMCA
For complete information and to follow the virtual event, visit https://www.facebook.com/HangersEvansville and click on the “Scooping for Students” event page. To make an online gift that supports students, please visit our secure giving site at https://evscfoundation.org/give-today/. If you want a certain scooper individual or team to receive credit for the tip jar contest, make sure to note their name in the “comment” section of your gift.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)
