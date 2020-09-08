EVSC Foundations’ Hangers to Host 9th Annual Scooping for Students Fundraiser Virtually

(WEHT)- EVSC Foundation and Baskin Robbins on Green River Road are teaming up with more than 40 teams of “scoopers” – including Ron Rhodes and Joe Bird from Eyewitness News Daybreak – to raise funds for Hangers, the clothing resource for EVSC students.

For the safety of students, families and fans, Hangers is not hosting a live event this year; however, there are other ways to support the cause. Scoopers are challenging each other with creative social media posts, placing “tip jars” at local businesses, and promoting the purchase of ice cream at Baskin Robbins. In turn, Baskin Robbins (Green River Rd. location only) will give back a percentage of all purchases to clothe students in need starting Sunday (09/06) and running through Friday (09/11). Donations are also being accepted online at evscfoundation.org/give-today/.

“We are not going to let the move from in-person to virtual slow us down,” said Maureen Barton, EVSC Foundation Executive Director. “Just the opposite. When life hands us lemons, we make lemonade! Representatives from Vectren, ERA, United Fidelity Bank, EVSC, Alpha Laser, Berry Global, and more have already set the bar high by challenging our community on social media to get involved.

And the impact is substantial—from $8 (covers the cost of a hygiene packet with toothbrush, toothpaste, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and deodorant) all the way up to $150 (covers seven days of clothes, including 5 uniform outfits, two “everyday” outfits, socks, shoes, and a winter coat). There are not too many school community clothing centers in the Midwest where over 3,000 students are clothed every year. Hangers is here today and will be tomorrow because of our generous community. From gently-used clothing donations to financial gifts, our community is the backbone of this invaluable resource.”

This year’s “Scoopers” include:

Team Eyewitness News- Joe Bird and Ron Rhodes

Andre Thomas

Team Ascension St. Vincent

Team Berry Global

Bert Wheat

Bill Schirmer

Billy Bolin

Brad Ellsworth

Carrie Morton

Clint Hoskins

Courtney Johnson

DeAndre Wilson

Team Evansville Fire Department

Team First Christian Church

Jeff Dierlam

Jeffrey Berger

Kat Mykals

1053 WJLT

Lisa Shanks

Team Macys

Mike Barker

Neil Chapman

Patricia Johnson

Pat Shoulders

Phillip Smith

Rick Cameron

Ryan Merriwether

Ryan O’Bryan

Scott Evernham

Team Shoe Carnival

Steve Hoover

Team Alpha Laser

Team Best in the West

Team Branson-Bopp

Team FC Tucker

Team Highland

Team Huff

Toni Hamilton

Travis Sams

Team Tri State Community Clinics

Team YMCA



For complete information and to follow the virtual event, visit https://www.facebook.com/HangersEvansville and click on the “Scooping for Students” event page. To make an online gift that supports students, please visit our secure giving site at https://evscfoundation.org/give-today/. If you want a certain scooper individual or team to receive credit for the tip jar contest, make sure to note their name in the “comment” section of your gift.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)

