EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will host a bus driver career far on June 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central High School in the lower parking lot near First Avenue.

Anyone with a valid driver’s license will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a school bus and talk with EVSC bus transportation management. EVSC will also hold on-the-spot interviews during the event.

EVSC says school bus drivers will work from approximately 6 to 8 a.m. and again from 2 to 4 p.m.. Drivers receive full time benefits and new hires also receive paid training.