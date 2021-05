EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EVSC’s bus driver recruitment event had a big turnout in Evansville Friday.

Job seekers gathered in the parking lot of Central High School to test drive the buses and apply on the spot. A CDL is required to drive school buses, but the EVSC says you don’t have to have experience driving large vehicles.

The EVSC pays drivers during training. There are full and part time positions available.

Another recruitment fair will be held in a couple of weeks at Harrison High School.