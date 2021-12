EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation joined a lawsuit across Indiana against an e-cigarette company.

While the legal age to purchase nicotine products in Indiana is 21, the lawsuit alleges Juul is targeting younger people. An EVSC spokesperson says they want to stop the growing and troubling trend.

Several other school districts are involved with the lawsuit, including Indianapolis Public Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools.