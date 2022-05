EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) are making changes to its 2022-2023 school calendar.

E-Learning and staff development virtual days for Oct. 20 and March 9 will be changed to in-person instruction days. This change happened after a new law was passed about how school districts use virtual learning days.

An updated calendar from the EVSC can be viewed here.