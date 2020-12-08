EVSC makes changes to spring calendar

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Changes to the spring school calendar at Monday’s Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. EVSC announced students won’t be in class four additional days this upcoming spring.

March 12, April 16, April 30 and May 14 are now virtual learning days. Teachers will take these days to plan in addition to their virtual teaching.

Also, EVSC is requesting a flexibility waiver from the State Board of Education to count instructional minutes instead of days. This would give the EVSC options in the event of excessive snow days.

