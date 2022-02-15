EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday evening, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation gave a statement on social media giving notice of their new masking policy. Beginning Wednesday, February 16, the school corporation says masks will now be optional inside all EVSC facilities.

EVSC’s full statement is below:

“In August 2021, the EVSC announced we would utilize the Indiana Department of Health’s (IDH) Weekly 2-Metric Score for determining our mitigation strategies. Since that time, eligibility for vaccination has expanded to include all students ages 5 and up. Additionally, over 70 percent of Vanderburgh County residents now have either been vaccinated or have developed antibodies from contracting the virus in the previous 90 days. Recent positive case numbers within EVSC have declined to the lowest levels for this academic year. Thankfully, student and staff absenteeism rates have also declined dramatically.”

“Based on this positive information, masks will now be optional inside all EVSC facilities, beginning Wednesday, February 16, 2022.”

“Per the IDH guidelines, unvaccinated individuals in schools that are mask optional (unless they have had COVID in the previous 90 days) will be required to quarantine at home should they be identified as a close contact to a confirmed positive. Also, masks will continue to be required on school buses per the federal transportation mandate. We will continue to closely monitor all COVID related data and remain in contact with the Vanderburgh County Health Department. The EVSC will be prepared to adjust mitigation strategies in the future should it become necessary. As we have said many times throughout the pandemic, we appreciate the cooperation and support of our students, families and employees in navigating these unique times.”