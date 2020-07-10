EVSC: Most parents planning for Learning at School option

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation sent a questionnaire to families asking about their plans for the 2020-2021 school year, and the majority of parents chose the Learning at School option.

The district offered three options, with the first day of school scheduled for August 5.

EVSC says out of more than 16,000 survey responses, 83% of families indicate they are planning on the Learning at School option and 17% expressed an interest in the EVSC Virtual Academy.

The district added just under half of those who responded said they will provide their own transportation, reducing the number of students on buses. Masks will be required on buses, in hallways and potential other areas where social distancing can’t be maintained.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)

