EVSC names Central’s new head football coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Monday the EVSC Board of School Trustees approved the appointment of long time EVSC football coach Andrew Zirkelbach as the head football coach at Central High School.

Zirkelbach was most recently the defensive coordinator at Reitz High School and a defensive coordinator and assistant coach at Central before that. Prior to serving at Central, Zirkelbach served as the head football coach at Princeton High School from 2006 – 2009.

Zirkelbach earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Evansville, a master’s in engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a master’s in secondary education from Oakland City University.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)